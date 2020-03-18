DDCA suspends all leagues as academies shut down around the city

Today at 3:33 PM
The DDCA has postponed all ongoing league matches in the city indefinitely amid widespread COVID 19 outbreak around the World. Most of the cricket coaching academies have shut down after the Delhi government limited sports gathering to 50, while others operate within the guidelines.
The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has thrown the World into disarray and in the process has brought sports to a dead stop around the World. With the number of victims in India rising to 147, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has postponed all the ongoing cricket leagues in the city indefinitely.
With the situation worsening in the country every passing day, the Delhi government issued a circular on Monday (March 16) limiting sports gathering to just 50. The decision has led to most cricket academies in the city to suspend their activities.
The ones that are still operational, due to having less than 50 trainees, are taking proper precautions and have limited their activities. Restrictions on sharing the types of equipment and use of personal balls by bowlers in the nets are some precautions being taken by the academies including distribution of sanitisers in some places.
Many academies are run in school premises and DDA sports complexes. All of these have been shut due to the initiative by authorities. The Delhi government institutions hosting academies have also suspended activities.
