County cricket contract on hold due to COVID-19 situation, reveals Hanuma Vihari

Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari has revealed that he was supposed to play four county games later this summer, subject to smooth paperwork. He also admitted that his contract has been put on hold at the moment due to the widespread Coronavirus, which has temporarily halted cricket.

Following an underwhelming tour against New Zealand, Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari wanted to work on his game, including his technique away in the county season. However, given that coronavirus has had a widespread impact on sports, including cricket, his plans of playing in the county season has come to a halt.

"I was supposed to play four English county games this season. I would only be able to tell you the name when all the paperwork is complete. Right now, it's on hold due to the unavoidable situation (COVID-19)," Vihari told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

Despite a miserable series for the Indian team overall, the right-hander played one of the best innings in the tour, scoring 55 off 70 balls against New Zealand. Yet, he was disappointed given that the results did not favour the tourists in the two-Test series.

"I wouldn't call it my best innings. Yes, I was playing well but that innings didn't get a victory for my team. It was good to score runs in tough conditions but you value it more when the team wins," he added.

The 26-year-old, however, was confident that the situation would come to an end soon and he will be able to play in the English county to improve his game. He, however, did not reveal which county he would be playing for.

"Hope once it's under control, I will be able to play those games. It will be a learning experience for me," he concluded.