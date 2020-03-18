Bangladesh U-16 tour of India posponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, on Wednesday, postponed its under-16 team's tour of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U16 team was scheduled to play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against India in the series but after the outbreak of the coronavirus, BCB decided to defer it.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has postponed it's under-16 tour of India due to the lethal COVID-19 pandemic, the board confirmed on Wednesday. The Bangladesh under-16 team was scheduled to play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against India in the series but after the outbreak of the coronavirus, the BCB have decided to defer it.

"We decided to call it off considering these unforeseen circumstances. We don't want to risk our players. There is anyway no or limited flight connectivity at this time. Logistically also it would not have been possible." said BCB director Mohahmmed Jalal Yunus, as quoted by Cricket Next.

The lethal disease has so far claimed over 8,000 lives globally. In India, the virus has infected 147 people and killed three. The crisis has led to the cancellation or postponement of sports events across the globe. In India, BCCI has suspended the IPL till April 15 and called off the three-match ODI series against South Africa, whilst also putting all domestic matches on hold till further notice.

The novel coronavirus has brought the sporting world to a standstill. A lot of events across the globe have been postponed with Bangladesh U-16 team’s tour to India being the latest inclusion to the list.