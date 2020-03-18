Bangladesh in talks with Sanjay Bangar to sign him as Test batting consultant

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has confirmed that the board is in talks with former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar to sign him as the team's Test-match batting consultant. Neil McKenzie is the current white-ball consultant of the Bangladesh side but is also looking after the Test side.

Before being ousted as India's batting coach following the West Indies series in August, Sanjay Bangar took up a freelance contractual job with Star Sports as an analyst and commentator - a role he has been carrying with distinction. The former Indian all-rounder, who majorly worked with the Indian team as batting coach between 2014 and 2019 while serving as the team's interim head coach on tours of Zimbabwe in 2016 and at West Indies in 2017, has rich experience in coaching.

"We have spoken with Bangar for Test batting consultant but nothing is finalized yet. We are also negotiating with few others as well [for the Test batting consultant post]," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job [in red ball]," Chowdhury added.

It has also been added that Bangar is expected to be contracted for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021, if both parties agree to work together. But there has been no confirmation from the Indian's side whether he would want to go back to coaching role or continue as a broadcaster.