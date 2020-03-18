Australia’s stringent travel restrictions a new concern for IPL

The Australian government has imposed strict travel restrictions in the country to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and it has turned out to be yet another hurdle in the course of IPL 13. Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels that the restrictions might become more stringent as time passes.

Yet another hurdle seemed to have popped up in the course of a trouble ridden and already postponed season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a bid to ward off the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian government has introduced stringent travel restrictions on its citizens.

The level four warning, which has been imposed, states, “If you do travel, get professional security advice. Your travel insurance policy might be void. The Australian Government may not be able to help you.” This step has cast a shadow on the participation of the Aussie players, namely the likes of Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell who have attracted big money in the auction.

Australia limited over skipper Aaron Finch, who has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), opines that the restrictions will get more stringent as time passes. Finch added that the guidelines are meant to keep the nation safe in such tough times while a Hindustan Times report understands that Cricket Australia is supportive of them.

“We’ve never seen anything like this. That (travel advice) has changed over the last couple of hours. That could change in two weeks or three weeks, it’s hard to plan anything. But it’s just about making sure everyone around you personally is safe and you’re doing everything you can to stop the spread,” Finch was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.