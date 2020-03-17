T20 World Cup to go ahead as per schedule, confirms ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, said that the forthcoming World T20 will 'go ahead as scheduled' despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the globe. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to host the men's T20 World Cup as per schedule in October despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing a collapse of sports events worldwide. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia. The novel coronavirus outbreak has shredded sports calendars worldwide, including international and domestic cricket.

The T20 world cup is predicted by many to be the most exciting World Cup ever as the top teams from around the world will try to fight it out in front of large crowds and top class stadiums. Australia is all set to be the cynosure of all eyes during the October-November season. The final will be played on November 15 at the MCG and CA is planning for a full house.

"In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so," said ICC in a statement, reported Times of India.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 18 - November 15 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled," the statement further read.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and cricket is not an exception. Several international series, including India v South Africa, Sri Lanka vs England and Australia vs New Zealand, have been suspended due to the outbreak, to go along with the immediate suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also, the BCCI suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure. CSA, too, on Monday, suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days to minimise the impact of the deadly virus.