T20 World Cup to be held as scheduled despite coronavirus pandemic, reveals Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts has expressed his plans for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup to have it scheduled, as originally planned, in October and November this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled to begin with a pre-qualifying tournament from October 18-23.

In announcing the decision to cancel the 2019-20 Sheffield Shield final and recommending that all community associations around the nation follow suit, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts confirmed planning for the showpiece men's tournament remained unchanged. While the main 12-team competition is set to kick off with a match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground and then India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 24. Roberts said that the CA is currently planning for the T20 World Cup to proceed as programmed with the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 15.

"We're really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months' time. None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we're back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men's T20 World Cup is to be played. And at this stage we're planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG to inspire the world through men's cricket as the women's cricketers did here just last week," said CA chief executive Kevin Roberts, reported cricket.com.au.

However, a number of Australia men's players are contracted to take part in the Indian Premier League T20 competition, the start of which is currently suspended until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Roberts confirmed that CA had not received any recent updates from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the IPL's outlook, but will continue to share the latest health advice from the Australian Government to help players with decision making should the tournament proceed.