Spoke with Wasim Akram about reverse swing and tactics around it, reveals Chris Jordan

England quick Chris Jordan opened up about the time he spent picking the brain of Wasim Akram during his PSL stint with Karachi Kings. Jordan, who is mighty impressed by Akram’s easy-going personality, conceded that the conversations were predominantly about reverse swing and tactics surrounding it.

England pacer Chris Jordan had a great outing in the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Karachi Kings as he ended up with seven wickets in as many games with an impressive economy of just more than seven and half. But what has been the pick of the season for him is the honour of sharing the dressing room with former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

Jordan, who is grateful to have had the honour, is mighty impressed with the Pakistan legend's easy-going personality as he went around picking his brain throughout the season. The English pacer feels that the time he spent conversing with Akram about his game will immensely help in the long run.

“His knowledge, his experience, his skill level and the way he thinks and the way he takes the game, it’s an honour to work with him. I have had some great conversations with him so far and even if I take one thing from him to add to my game, I’d be more than grateful. He has so much experience and more importantly he is a great guy, great to be around, great to talk to and hopefully long may that continue,” Jordan told ESPN Cricinfo.

Shedding light on his conversations with Akram, popular for his ability to swing the ball and mastering the reverse swing, Jordan shared that they conversed deeply about reverse swing and all that involves controlling the very rare skill.

“It’s been a short period so far but most things we have spoken about is bowling in Pakistan and in general reverse swing. Things like his mindset when the ball starts reverse swinging, what did he think, what did he do and what he field he used to set and stuff like that. It’s been more of tactical conversations we have been having.”