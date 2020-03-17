Six Surrey players self-isolating as precautionary measure

Six Surrey cricketers are self-isolating as a precautionary measure related to the COVID-19 outbreak, as the cricket board has proclaimed on Monday, March 16. Surrey says not all six have reported symptoms of the virus, however, they have all been instructed to stay at home this week.

Cricket all over the globe has been affected due to COVID-19 as the series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand were postponed. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended until 15 April. And now England cricket county Surrey has asked six of its players to self-isolate as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The club also informed that all six players have not reported symptoms but their close proximity has played a role in asking them to self-isolate.

"While not all six have reported symptoms, close proximity means that they have all been instructed to stay at home this week. The six players will not be named at this point. The rest of the squad will continue to train in the marquee, gym and Ken Barrington Centre at The Kia Oval," Surrey said in a statement, reported Cricbuzz.

Surrey, who had recently cancelled their pre-season trip to Dubai, will continue to prepare for their pre-season fixtures - including the match against Sussex which is scheduled to start on April 2.

Meanwhile, the international players are set to rejoin the team for training next week. Last week, England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that England's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, international players such as Sam Curran, Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope will be joining Surrey.