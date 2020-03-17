Self-isolating myself due to fever and persistent dry cough, reveals Alex Hales

England batsman Alex Hales, on Tuesday, said he has gone into self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough after returning midway from the now-postponed PSL, but is yet to get himself tested for the dreaded COVID-19. Hales was one of the star performers with the bat for Karachi Kings.

England star Alex Hales has delivered an update on his health after reports emerged that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The England batsman was recently in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and returned home last week. Hales has said that he has gone into self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough after returning midway from the now-postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL), but is yet to get himself tested for the dreaded COVID-19.

"Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home," said Hales in a statement on Twitter.

Hales' statement came after the Pakistan Super League, which he was a part of, was postponed with the Pakistan Cricket Board saying that a foreign player showed symptoms of coronavirus. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raza went on to state that the player was none other than Hales.

"I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government's advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

"At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status," he added.

The PSL had entered the knockout stages and semifinal matches were due to be played on Tuesday and the final on Wednesday in Lahore. The PCB had also shortened the league by four days considering the worsening coronavirus situation before finally calling it off.