Rohit Sharma only player capable of scoring 200 in T20s, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma is the only one, among the current crop of players, capable of scoring a double hundred in T20s. Rohit holds the record for the highest individual ODI score of 264, which he made against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Since Sachin Tendulkar’s historical moment against South Africa a decade ago, as many as five different batsmen have breached the double hundred barrier in ODIs — with Rohit featuring thrice on the list. In recent times, though, the talk has shifted towards a batsman achieving a T20 double century. To add to that, Rohit has scored four T20I hundreds on top of his six hundreds in the format.

Aaron Finch, the Australian captain, came close to achieving the feat when he smashed 172 off just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018 — the highest individual score in T20Is to-date. Chris Gayle's 175 off just 66 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 edition of the IPL remains the highest in T20s overall.

While Rohit’s highest T20 score pales in comparison — 118 off 43 — those who remember that match against Sri Lanka in 2017 will know that he was on track for a double. While answering questions from fans on his social media page, Hogg said that he expects Rohit to breach the milestone first.

"Rohit Sharma, at present, is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," Hogg tweeted, reported IANS.