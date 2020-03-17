Reports | IPL franchises ready to quarantine foreign players for 14 days

"Yes, the fresh advisory calls for 14-day quarantine for travel from some countries and if the stance remains the same post March 31, that shouldn't be an issue. If we get a clearance from the government and visas are issued, then quarantining the players shouldn't be a big deal. In such a scenario, we can fly them into the country in the first week of April and follow the process of 14-day quarantine. But first, the foreign players need to be given the visa and that is why we need to wait till March 31 to see what the government decides going forward,” said a franchise owner, as reported by Sportstar.