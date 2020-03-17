Reports | All PSL broadcasters, commentators to be tested for coronavirus after Alex Hales scare

According to the latest turn of events, there’s a huge ruckus in the Pakistan Super League setup as all broadcasters and commentators are set to be tested for Covid-19 after Alex Hales showed symptoms of the virus. The PSL semifinal and final have been postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak.

Despite the entire cricketing world shutting off cricket due to the frenzied coronavirus outbreak, the Pakistan Cricket Board carried on with its proceedings of the final stages of the Pakistan Super League 2020 edition. However, on Tuesday, the PCB confirmed the postponement of the T20 league. Following the outbreak of the news, the main reason behind it was also disclosed by none other than one of the officials at the PSL, Ramiz Raja.

The former Pakistan cricketer revealed that as the news of Alex Hales showing symptoms of the coronavirus are making the rounds, all broadcasters and commentators, including him, have been asked to get tests done.

“Unfortunate scenario [the PSL semifinal and final being postponed indefinitely] has taken place since we had so much planning and preparation put into it. But the final decision has been made[ by the PCB] and we have to fight against the coronavirus outbreak and for that, we need to follow all the protocol that there is,” Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying by News 99.

“There’s news everywhere about Alex Hales showcasing symptoms of the coronavirus and hence tests will be done and the overall problem increased due to that. And eventually, all broadcasters and commentators, including me, will be put through the same tests,” he added.

The two semifinals and finals rounds of the PSL were scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the final scheduled on Wednesday, March 18. Both have, however, been indefinitely postponed.