Pakistan Super League knockout games postponed indefinitely
Today at 12:40 PM
The knockout matches of the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), that were set to commence on Tuesday, have been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan. With 184 Covid-19 cases, Pakistan currently stands as the worst affected South Asian nation.
The organizers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in the midst of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, have decided to indefinitely postpone the tournament. The official Twitter handle of the league confirmed that the competition has been suspended with immediate effect and will be rescheduled to a later date. The two semi-finals and the final were set to be played today and tomorrow respectively, but now stand suspended.
The decision comes in the wake of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, with Pakistan registering 83 new cases on Monday alone, taking the total tally to 184. As of the moment, the country stands as the most badly hit South Asian country when it comes to the virus. The tournament, until Sunday, was played behind closed doors, but its future looked increasingly in jeopardy even then, with more than 10 overseas players abruptly leaving the competition, citing health safety.
The two-semi finals, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, were set to be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The final was also scheduled to be played at the very same venue on Wednesday, March 18.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.