No regret retiring from Test cricket, reveals Mohammad Amir

Pakistan Fast bowler Mohammad Amir doesn’t have any regrets about retiring from Test cricket and says that his body was getting overloaded. Greats like Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram lashed out at Amir for the decision, Pakistan had to tour Australia without their premier seamer later that year.

Mohammad Amir had retired from the longest form of the game in July 2019 at the age of 27, having taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 in 36 Tests. Fatigue had a role to play in Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket On bidding adieu to the purest form of cricket, Amir said that his body wasn’t able to sustain the hassles of all three formats. He mentioned that taking the call was a necessary one in order to prolong his career.

"Everyone has their opinion. I know my body the best. I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn't manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible," revealed Mohammad Amir, reported The Times Of India.

Amir was one of three players at the centre of the 2010 spot fixing scandal, alongwith fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif and then Pakistan captain Salman Butt. He was banned for five years after which he played his comeback Test in July 2016.

"Five-year gap is a lot for a bowler. When I came back, I played continuously for three straight years and that too in all formats. Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah. When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better," he said.

Amir is now plying his trade for the Karachi Kings in the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In nine matches, the pacer has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 7.52.

Amir will have a task at hand when the Kings face the Lahore Qalandars in the semi-final on March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Amir prefers his performances to do all the talking and reckons that he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone.

“What do I have to prove? Performances prove everything. As a professional, whatever opportunities you get, you avail them. Right now, PSL is my focus. I want to enjoy it and perform well. The World Cup is a long way away. That’s five-six months away. Now it’s all about PSL,” added the pacer.