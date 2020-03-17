Jofra Archer calls for action after being targeted online with racial abuse

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has posted an image of racist abuse he received on social media and called on authorities to deal with the issue properly. This is not the first time that the 24-year-old, who helped England win the 2019 World Cup, has been subjected to racial abuse.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born paceman, who helped England win the 50-overs World Cup last year, posted an image of the message he received on Instagram and said he could not understand why someone would make such comments. Archer’s comments below the messages said that he can’t give a lot of thought about reacting to this and he hopes that no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis.

“I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn’t ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion. I will never understand how people so freely say these things to another human being, it baffles me,” Archer wrote on Instagram.

It is not the first time that Archer has spoken out on the subject. He was racially abused at the end of the first Test against New Zealand last November after he scored a second-innings 30 during England’s defeat in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Cricket had taken action and in January, they had banned a 28-year-old man, who admitted the offence, from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years.

The fast bowler has been recovering from a stress fracture in his elbow, diagnosed after England’s tour of South Africa.