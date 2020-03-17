CSA suspends all cricketing activities in nation due to Covid-19 outbreak

CSA has called off all cricketing activities amid widespread COVID-19 outbreak as the number of confirmed cases in the country reaches 62. The directive includes first-class and List-A cricket, semi-professional and provincial cricket and all junior and amateur cricket in progress in the nation.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) joins a host of other governing bodies around the World as it terminates all cricketing action in the nation in the face of widespread COVID-19 outbreak. The number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 62 with no fatalities reported as of yet.

The official statement of the governing body directs all games in the country, including first-class and List-A cricket, semi-professional and provincial cricket and all junior and amateur cricket, to stop with immediate effect in an effort to curb the spread of the evolving pandemic.

“We at CSA take this pronouncement by the President and the cabinet very seriously and we will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces,” CSA chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement, reported Sportstar.

“Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up to 100 people.”

Earlier, South Africa’s tour of India for a three-match ODI series was called off. The Proteas will take a flight from Kolkata to South Africa via Dubai and are scheduled to land in South Africa on Wednesday (March 18).