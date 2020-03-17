Could have done much better in Ranji Trophy, loathes Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, who finished as the highest run-getter in both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, voiced disappointment over his 2019 Ranji campaign, where he averaged a tad over 40. The teenage prodigy also believes that this breakthrough season has been a learning curve for him.

Predominantly known for his stints in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) until this season, Devdutt Padikkal wreaked havoc in the 2019/20 Indian Domestic Season, finishing as the highest run-getter in both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, whilst also finishing as Karnataka’s highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy.

However, his Ranji Trophy campaign - where he averaged 40.56 in 10 matches - was not quite up to the same level as his limited-over campaigns - where he averaged 64.44 in the T20 tournament and 67.66 in the 50-over tournament - and the teenager, reflecting on his season, expressed his disappointment over the same.

Padikkal, who is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, feels that he could have fared much better in the four-day competition, but believes that he dealt with the ‘lows’ much better than he’d done in the past.

"I could've done much better in Ranji Trophy. There were a lot of starts that I couldn't convert,” the opener told Times of India.

“There's always highs and lows in cricket. I've started to deal with that better now because I have runs to back me. I'm able to handle the two-three innings in which I'm not getting runs."

The left-handed opener did not have the most fruitful of 2018/19 seasons, one where he was dropped after just four games, and the teenager revealed that this season, he was focused in setting things straight and correcting the mistakes from the previous season. Padikkal admitted that he wasn’t good enough last year, but expressed his satisfaction in the remodelled, more mature version of himself that was seen this season, a campaign where he played many a match winning knock.

"Last season, I was dropped after the five games in which I got a few 50s. I knew that I didn't live up to expectations. The 50s weren't enough. I had to convert them or play knocks that defined the match and helped the team.

“So, I felt that's something I wanted to improve on this year. I wanted to guide the team to wins and be the main man and that's what I did. It was satisfying. I was able to convert my thoughts and hopefully I can continue that journey."

The youngster, despite having three limited-over tons, has not yet managed to score a ton in the Ranji Trophy, but came agonizingly close in Karnataka’s encounter against Himachal Pradesh this season. Batting on 99 in the second innings, after having registered a duck in the first, a lapse in concentration sent Padikkal back to the hut and the 19-year-old revealed that he was in tears post the dismissal. He, however, feels that he has since learnt from the mistake and admitted that the whole season was one big learning curve for him.

"I cried a bit after the 99. It's a cruel number to get out on, after working so hard. But that made me a better batsman. I learnt some valuable lessons.

“I have to be focused throughout. A momentary lapse of concentration and you are heading back to the dressing room."