BCCI has Sourav Ganguly as its President while I sit on TV shows, complains Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the PCB for its elitism in choosing its members and has hailed the BCCI, among other boards, to have chosen its President - Sourav Ganguly - wisely. Akhtar also expressed his anger against the people who were responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

The former Pakistan pacer has shed some light on the mentality of the elite class in Pakistan because of which, he believes, there won’t be any growth for them. He believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to let the right people make the decisions. According to Akhtar, passive candidates are held under power so that the upper elite class have the ultimate control over things.

“Elite class wants an average crowd under them so that they can always dictate terms to them. They need a chairman like that, a captain who is docile, do we need a captain or something else. A docile captain, what can he do, does he have to walk on to the field or offer prayers?”, Akhtar said at a chat show, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The veteran pacer also lauded the BCCI and Cricket South Africa - the boards that have gone ahead and selected strong personalities for topmost positions. He is of the opinion that cricket in Pakistan is suffering because the PCB has failed to adopt a similar approach. Hence, he himself only manages TV shows and no such role of importance as the other cricketers.

“Sourav Ganguly is president of BCCI, Rahul Dravid is heading the national cricket academy. Graeme Smith heads Cricket South Africa. Mark Boucher is the head coach, but the opposite is happening in Pakistan. They have not used me, my job was not to sit on TV shows, they should have allowed me to run cricket, “ Akhtar added.