Ahmed Shehzad's inconsistency the reason for his downfall, rages Javed Miandad

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad lashed out at Ahmed Shehzad, saying the batsman will need to perform to get selected after the opener claimed that he can play for Pakistan for the next 12 years. Miandad pointed out how giving players chances on the basis of reputation has cost Pakistan cricket.

Miandad was infuriated by Shehzad's reckless comments and pointed out that a player would need to perform to get into the national side. The former Pakistani batter attested that players must rely on their game to do their taking instead of giving such irresponsible statements.

“You [Ahmed Shehzad] can play for 20 years rather than just 12, I guarantee you that but you need to perform. If you perform daily nobody will drop you from the side,” said Miandad. “If other players are performing then they will be preferred over you with regards to playing for the national side,” Miandad said in a YouTube video, reported Hindustan Times.

“Players should not give such irresponsible statements and instead let their performance do the talking on the field.”

Miandad pointed out that PCB’s practice of giving chances to players on the basis of their past records has cost the side. He urged the team management to look out for players who toil to stay on the top of their game consistently.

“In other countries, players get selected on a series by series basis. But in Pakistan you get to play 10 matches based on just one century. This is partly the reason why there are problems in our team,” he said. “As a player you should have good performance in eight out of 10 matches you play on average.”