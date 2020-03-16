Twitter reacts to Chris Lynn’s ‘crowd goes wild’ commentary in closed-door PSL game

Following the outbreak of coronavirus and WHO declaring it as a pandemic, Pakistan Super League had to be played behind-closed-doors, including the encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The no-crowd affair, however, was not short of entertainment. First up, it was Shaheen Afridi who disturb Moeen Ali ’s timber to give the home side a perfect start, at 2/1. However, just when Shan Masood and Zeeshan Ashraf looked to up the ante, it resulted in another wicket for the Qalandars.

It was the golden arm of Mohammad Hafeez, who struck in just his third delivery, with Zeeshan trying to get plenty behind the ball. In the end, it was a simple catch to the mid-on fielder and with that, they were 4/2. Just when you thought that the crowd was going wild, they were not, because it was played in a closed-door.