    Twitter reacts to Chris Lynn’s ‘crowd goes wild’ commentary in closed-door PSL game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:08 AM

    Playing behind-closed-doors, Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman Chris Lynn was given the commentary duty when Mohammad Hafeez decided to roll his sleeves. Hafeez’s golden arm struck, with Lynn mocking the commentators with ‘crowd goes wild,’ when the game was played with no spectators.

    Following the outbreak of coronavirus and WHO declaring it as a pandemic, Pakistan Super League had to be played behind-closed-doors, including the encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The no-crowd affair, however, was not short of entertainment. First up, it was Shaheen Afridi who disturb Moeen Ali’s timber to give the home side a perfect start, at 2/1. However, just when Shan Masood and Zeeshan Ashraf looked to up the ante, it resulted in another wicket for the Qalandars. 

    It was the golden arm of Mohammad Hafeez, who struck in just his third delivery, with Zeeshan trying to get plenty behind the ball. In the end, it was a simple catch to the mid-on fielder and with that, they were 4/2. Just when you thought that the crowd was going wild, they were not, because it was played in a closed-door. 

    Chris Lynn, who was behind the mic said that ‘Catch it, another wicket, the crowd goes wild.’ A witty remark from the opener, who was mocking the commentators for their ‘crowd goes wild’ statement. In the end, it was Lynn who had a telling effect on the game, scoring a match-winning 113 in just 55 balls, including 12 boundaries and eight sixes.

    Crowd gone wild

    This man is hilarious

    Lynn played a blistering knock of 113 off 55

    Destructive performance by Lynn

