Twitter reacts to Chris Lynn’s ‘crowd goes wild’ commentary in closed-door PSL game
Today at 10:08 AM
Playing behind-closed-doors, Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman Chris Lynn was given the commentary duty when Mohammad Hafeez decided to roll his sleeves. Hafeez’s golden arm struck, with Lynn mocking the commentators with ‘crowd goes wild,’ when the game was played with no spectators.
Following the outbreak of coronavirus and WHO declaring it as a pandemic, Pakistan Super League had to be played behind-closed-doors, including the encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The no-crowd affair, however, was not short of entertainment. First up, it was Shaheen Afridi who disturb Moeen Ali’s timber to give the home side a perfect start, at 2/1. However, just when Shan Masood and Zeeshan Ashraf looked to up the ante, it resulted in another wicket for the Qalandars.
It was the golden arm of Mohammad Hafeez, who struck in just his third delivery, with Zeeshan trying to get plenty behind the ball. In the end, it was a simple catch to the mid-on fielder and with that, they were 4/2. Just when you thought that the crowd was going wild, they were not, because it was played in a closed-door.
Chris Lynn, who was behind the mic said that ‘Catch it, another wicket, the crowd goes wild.’ A witty remark from the opener, who was mocking the commentators for their ‘crowd goes wild’ statement. In the end, it was Lynn who had a telling effect on the game, scoring a match-winning 113 in just 55 balls, including 12 boundaries and eight sixes.
Crowd gone wild
WICKET! MULTAN SULTANS IN TROUBLE! 💥— Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 15, 2020
Zeeshan Ashraf falters to Mohammad Hafeez via a sensational catch from Sohail Akhtar 🔥#HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/QX9RNo725S
This man is hilarious
Good sense of humour from Chris Lynn - a wicket is taken by Lahore Qalandars and he shouts "the crowd has gone wild" #PSLV #LQvMS— Silicone Startup (@napbot) March 16, 2020
Lynn played a blistering knock of 113 off 55
@lynny50 what a innings boss absolutely master class fantastic atmosphere surely“the crowd has gone wild “😂😹😜— RaheelNazir💚🇵🇰 (@RaheelNazir749) March 15, 2020
Chris Lynn on Multan player getting out 'The crowd has gone wild' 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Dayyan (@DayyanAhmed123) March 15, 2020
Good sense of humour from Chris Lynn - a wicket is taken by Lahore Qalandars and he shouts "the crowd has gone wild" #PSLV #LQvMS— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 15, 2020
Destructive performance by Lynn
What an inning by Chris Lynn! An outstanding performance by the entire Lahore team, a well deserved victory! Congratulations on the win, @lahoreqalandars! Good luck for the semi-finals!— Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) March 15, 2020
Congrats team @lahoreqalandars what a special display of powerful and clean hitting by @lynny50 exceptional hundred and top knock @FakharZamanLive .— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) March 15, 2020
