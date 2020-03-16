Sikandar Raza joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL semi-finals on Tuesday

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is all set to join Peshawar Zalmi's squad as a silver category player. He will be available for Zalmi in the semi-final of Pakistan Super League against table-toppers Multan Sultans, which is to be played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, March 17.

33-year-old Raza will be available for Zalmi’s PSL semi-final against table-toppers Multan Sultans. Raza’s arrival will strengthen a Zalmi squad that has been hit particularly hard by the departure of overseas players due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zalmi lost the services of five players - Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone - along with coach James Foster due to the COVID-19 widespread. Multan Sultan's James Vince and Liam Livingstone have also left for the same reason.

Batsmen Abid Ali and Agha Salman, meanwhile, have joined the Lahore Qalandars line-up ahead of their semi-final against Karachi Kings, which is also set to be played on Tuesday. Both players slot into the silver category. The inclusions have been approved by the Event Technical Committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Qalandars’ top star Chris Lynn will return to his home in Brisbane from Pakistan and will have to spend 14 days in self-quarantine after arriving in the country. The 29-year-old amassed 284 runs in the 8 matches he played for Lahore since February 21 which included a hundred and a fifty. Lahore qualified for the semis with 10 points from 10 matches.

The first semi-final of the PSL will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi and the second semi-final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday in Lahore.