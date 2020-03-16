Showed glimpses but didn’t quite nail national team position, laments Ben Dunk

Australia batter Ben Dunk admitted that he failed to cement his place in the national side after getting two opportunities due to lack of consistency in his batting. Dunk shared that he is looking forward to don the baggy green and is glad that at least he had the honour of wearing it once.

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has lit the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his unbelievable power-hitting amazing 257 runs in six games with a whopping average of 42.83 and a breathtaking strike rate of 199.2. The destructive batter has given consent to continue with his side Lahore Qalandars despite the widespread COVID 19 outbreak around the World.

Recalling his short stint with the Kangaroos, Dunk admitted that it was his lack of consistency that cost him a place in the national side. Dunk played only 5 games in the baggy green and ended up with just 99 runs and with all the competition in Australian Cricket, he was pushed to the shadows.

“I played two series, a couple of years ago. 2014 and 2016, maybe? [2017] Played five games in total and to be fair I showed glimpses of what I can do, I just didn’t quite nail the position. Unfortunately in Australia, selection moves very fast. When given the opportunity you need to perform, and I just didn’t do that consistently enough to warrant my selection regularly in that team,” he said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Although the 33-year-old knows that his chances of breaking into the side again are slim, nearly equal to non-existent, yet he is looking forward to donning the baggy green again. Dunk shared that even if he never gets to represent Australia he is happy to have had the honour down the memory lane.

“But obviously, yeah, I would love to play more games for Australia, but I think that’s always going to be the case, even if you play 100 games, you’d like to play 101. As a boy growing up, I really dreamt about playing for Australia and I feel really fortunate and blessed to have accomplished that at some stage.”