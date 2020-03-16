PCB and BCB postpone one-off ODI and second Test amidst Covid-19 outbreak

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have decided to put safety first and postpone the one-off ODI and second Test that was set to be played in April. The news to postpone the tour comes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the sub-continent.

The PCB and BCB have decided to postpone the one-off ODI and the second and the final Test of the three-legged tour that was set to be played on April 1 and April 5 respectively. The postponement has been made as a precautionary measure to battle the ongoing Covid-19 crisis across the world, one that has brought the entirety of the planet to a standstill. On Sunday, the country of Pakistan confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally in the country to 51.

The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country saw the Pakistan Super League (PSL) organizers scrap the play-of system to go back to a semi-final format, whilst also holding matches behind closed doors. The spread of the global pandemic within the country also saw more than 10 overseas players, including the likes of Alex Hales, Moeen Ali and Tom Banton, cut short their stint with their respective PSL clubs to leave the country and be with their families.

The PCB and BCB are, however, yet to finalize later dates at which the remaining two matches will be held. The second Test that was set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi between April 5 to April 9 was set to be a part of the World Test Championship. Earlier, the two-Test series between England and Sri Lanka, which was also a part of the World Test Championship, was also called off, owing to the coronavirus fears.

Bangladesh’s next venture will be a full-fledged tour of the UK, where they will play Ireland in 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is in May, but it looks highly likely that the tour might either be postponed or called off.