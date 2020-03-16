IND vs SA | South Africa team to fly out of Kolkata as originally planned

After the ODI series between India and South Africa was called off due to the coronavirus scare, South Africa players stayed back in India and will fly out of Kolkata as was planned. Before the series was called off, the first ODI was abandoned, without a ball been bowled, due to rain in Dharamsala.

After the washed-out first ODI at the HPCA stadium, the players of both teams flew out to Lucknow for the 2nd ODI last week. The coronavirus pandemic was just about to rock the entire sporting world then. There were reports that suggested that the BCCI wanted to conduct the rest of the series closed doors. However, it was later officially announced that the series has been called off entirely. Meanwhile, the board also postponed the IPL till April 15 and suspended all domestic matches as well.

The South African cricket team, that stayed back in the country, stuck to their original plan of flying out of India from Kolkata. But instead of flying out on Wednesday, they will take a Tuesday morning flight. They were initially supposed to be put up in a city hotel but the Indian authorities believe it’s better for the team to stay near the airport.

"Authorities wanted them to stay closer to the airport, hence Westin was the best option. CAB will arrange doctors to provide support. Our office bearers will be there too. We are in touch with BCCI as well as Bengal government officials. The Bidhannagar Police Commissioner is also looking into the matter," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was quoted as saying by the TOI.

"They (SA team) will land here tomorrow (Monday) afternoon and leave day after morning. We have briefed the chief minister about the developments," Dalmiya added.

However, no final decision has been taken yet by the board.