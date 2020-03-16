IND vs AUS | Jasprit Bumrah got me out for fun in 2019 Test series, reveals Aaron Finch

In the Amazon documentary series, ‘The Test,’ Australian opener Aaron Finch has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah got his wicket for fun in the 2019 Border-Gavaskar series. The opener also admitted that he woke up with cold sweat after getting out four times to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s in-swingers.

Australia began their 2019 in torrid form, losing the home series against India 2-1 before facing them in the five-match ODI series in the subcontinent. However, in India, they had the last laugh, winning the series 3-2 after being put down the road in the opening two games. Following the hectic schedule against team India first-up last year, in the Amazon documentary series ‘The Test,’ Aaron Finch has revealed that the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah got him out for fun. It was pertinent to note that the limited-overs skipper opened the innings for Australia alongside the rookie Marcus Harris.

In the three matches that Finch opened, he averaged 16.16, scoring a total of 97 runs in the six innings against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. However, he did not play the fourth test, after the poor display in the first three combined with a knock on the finger.

“There were times that I’d wake up in the night thinking about getting out. Thinking I’m facing Bumrah again tomorrow, he’s getting me out for fun,” Finch said, reported Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, for Bumrah it was the greatest show from an Indian bowler in the Australian conditions, picking up 21 wickets in the four Tests, threatening the Australian batsmen every time when he got the ball. While the pain-staking journey did not end there for Finch, continuing in the ODI series against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the ODI series, the Australian skipper was seen gasping for breath with Bhuvneshwar’s darting in-swingers. After three matches into the series, Finch added that he would wake up in cold sweat with the Indian pacer’s in-swingers getting him out. However, post the season and the World Cup, Finch has worked on his foot movement trying to counter the ball swinging in late.

“I’d wake up in a cold sweat, he’s (Bhuvneshwar) got me out a lot with the ball moving back in,” Finch concluded.