Covid-19 scare forces Cricket South Africa to cancel Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that the over 50s Cricket World Cup, a 12-team tournament that was set to commence this month, has been cancelled with immediate effect owing to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The tournament was scheduled to be held completely in South Africa.
Due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa - the number now standing at 64 - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have decided to call off the over-50s Cricket World Cup, a tournament that was set to feature all the big nations with players over the age of 50. The entirety of the tournament was set to be held in South Africa with the final to be played at Newlands on March 24, but the competition has now been scrapped taking into account the safety of the fans and the players.
"It is a public health risk decision. The decision was taken for the protection of the players, given their age demographic, but also for the local population given that 95 per cent of known cases in South African have come from travellers,” said the head of the tournament's medical committee, Dr Parag Pandya, reported supersport.
Seven of the teams who were set to participate in the tournament have apparently already reached Cape Town, where they are currently staying in a hotel, and it is being reported that the teams will continue to stay there whilst taking necessary precautionary measures until sufficient arrangements are made for them to get back to their respective countries safely.
Last week, the Road Safety World Series, a competition focused on road safety awareness that featured players of the past including legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan and was held in Mumbai, was also postponed indefinitely due to the rapid spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
