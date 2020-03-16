Covid-19 scare forces Cricket South Africa to cancel Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa - the number now standing at 64 - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have decided to call off the over-50s Cricket World Cup, a tournament that was set to feature all the big nations with players over the age of 50. The entirety of the tournament was set to be held in South Africa with the final to be played at Newlands on March 24, but the competition has now been scrapped taking into account the safety of the fans and the players.