Both IPL, PSL are 9 out of 10, reveals Brad Hogg

Today at 5:31 PM
Brad Hogg, who has been associated with the Indian Premier League for a long time now and he has also seen the growth of the Pakistan Super League, has stated that both IPL and PSL are 9/10. Hogg has added that the PSL is prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan.
Although the PSL is smaller in comparison with the likes of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League when it comes to popularity and revenue, it has done well to position itself as one of the best leagues in the world. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was involved in a Twitter Q&A during which he gave both the IPL and PSL 9/10. He praised the PSL for bringing cricket back to Pakistan and for spiking interest in the game. At the same time, he praised the IPL for being more popular worldwide and having bigger viewership.
“Both 9 out of 10. The PSL has been the most prevalent of late because it has bought the game back to Pakistan. The IPL has the most interest in viewership worldwide,” Hogg answered, reported Hindustan times.
Both the IPL and PSL have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year. PSL has been affected by the coronavirus threat as it nears its completion. Over 10 foreign players and coaching staff have left the league midway to return home due to the deadly outbreak, while the league itself has been rescheduled to finish earlier than before. While the starting date of the Indian Premier League has been pushed forward to April 15 and the number of games have been lessened for the same.
Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82. In India, there have been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases.
