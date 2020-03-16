Both IPL, PSL are 9 out of 10, reveals Brad Hogg

Although the PSL is smaller in comparison with the likes of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League when it comes to popularity and revenue, it has done well to position itself as one of the best leagues in the world. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was involved in a Twitter Q&A during which he gave both the IPL and PSL 9/10. He praised the PSL for bringing cricket back to Pakistan and for spiking interest in the game. At the same time, he praised the IPL for being more popular worldwide and having bigger viewership.