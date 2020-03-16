BCCI to shut down office, grant all employees compulsory Work From Home

Today at 7:14 PM
In line with state and central government directives, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has declared to shut down their office while granting Work from Home to all their employees. The meetings will go on over Video Conference while the meeting with franchise owners will go on as scheduled.
The Corona Virus Pandemic has not only brought a halt to the sporting actions, but it has also resulted in the offices, malls, theatres and all other public gatherings being cancelled by the organisers. The BCCI also followed suit as it declared WFH for all its employees starting today as it decided to shut its office in Mumbai's Cricket Centre office in Churchgate.
"BCCI to shut down office from Tuesday in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, employees told to work from home," Press Trust of India reported the same on a Tweet.
The BCCI office is close to one of the most populated areas in Mumbai and the South Mumbai, Churchgate area sees an influx of people in lakhs every day from various points of the city. Considering the Marine Drive Carter Road is the hub of many businesses, the decision was only timely from the BCCI side. The Indian Premier League is now postponed to April 15 but the possibility of the league happening on a later date seems bleak too.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.