AUS vs NZ | Hype around COVID 19 over-exaggerated in my situation, feels Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson feels that the situation around the COVID 19 is over exaggerated after being in quarantine for a day or two after showing symptoms of mild cold. Ferguson shared that playing behind closed doors in Australia was a strange experience for him and his side.

The widespread outbreak of the coronavirus has thrown the World into a state of alarm and caught in the crossfire New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson is not very pleased with how things are now. Ferguson was in isolation following the series opener against Australia and feels the situation is being blown out of proportion.

Ferguson reported a sore throat after the closed-door game in Sydney and was immediately kept in isolation in his hotel room which followed a COVID 19 test. The Kiwi pacer heaved a sigh of relief after the test came out negative and is now back with his family after the series was postponed indefinitely to curb the evolving pandemic.

“No. Probably a bit over-exaggerated as to how I was,” Ferguson was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy (Simsek, physio) and the support staff. Completely understandable. So yeah, kinda had a day in the hotel room by myself.”

The 28-year-old labelled the closed-door game with the Kangaroos an “odd experience” given the circumstances. Ferguson was also disappointed how things turned out for the Kiwis that evening but is happy to be home now having been cleared of all suspicions.

“It was strange certainly playing the game under the circumstances and with an empty crowd. For sure, that was an odd experience," he added.

“At the same time, we were a little bit disappointed with how the game ended up. And yeah, that night I was sort of taken to get swabs and talked to the doctor there and fortunately, all was good and yeah happy to be home.”