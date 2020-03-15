Reports | Full-fledged IPL very much possible, feel stakeholders

After the BCCI called a meeting with the franchise owners, on Saturday, the latter have uniformly said that they believe a full-fledged could be held despite the situation. The coronavirus pandemic has been a huge setback to the sporting world, effecting postponements and cancellations all around.

As a very big impact on the world of sports, the coronavirus outbreak has caused the postponement of the biggest and the most awaited T20 league in the world. After a round of discussions about the IPL to be held closed doors, it was finally decided that the series be postponed until April 15. The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was originally supposed to start on March 29. The top brass of the Board of Cricket Control in India(BCCI) has been very clear that the stakeholders were kept in the loop and will be kept in the loop while making decisions related to the league.

As it is known, that the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shahrukh Khan had done most of the talking at the meeting, which was “an extremely timely, important and fruitful one”. Following that, according to the TOI, two other individuals who attended the meeting have spoken highly of Khan’s preparation and the way he carried out his speech.

“He (Khan) came very prepared, knew exactly what he wanted to say and just made the entire communication process look all the more effective,” said one of the attendees.

The one-point agreement all IPL stakeholders arrived at by the end was “a full-fledged IPL 2020 is very much a possibility and it will be hosted to that effect should the threat of the virus cease or subside by mid-April and other processes fall in place”.

“The 2017 IPL was held within 46 days. The 2018 one was held within 47 days. The 2019 edition was held within 51 days. The 2020 edition (had it begun on March 29) was scheduled for 50 days. Anything between 45 and a 50-day window can see a full-fledged tournament. The intent is there and unanimity too. Let’s say, the IPL begins on April 20 (post the April 15 deadline). The tournament can be extended until the first week of June in the north, where monsoons arrive relatively late,” IPL’s franchise representatives told TOI.

An excerpt from the statement made by Shahrukh Khan, the co-owner at Kolkata Knight Riders, read: “The BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation.”