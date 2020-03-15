Ranji Trophy | Proud of the fabulous cricket Bengal have played, attests Arun Lal

Arun Lal has chosen to embrace the positives despite losing the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra and believes that the bond they have built will go a long way in uplifting Bengal cricket. The Bengal coach feels that the bowlers should hone their variations to work their way through the tail.

It took 13 long years for Bengal to make it to the final of the prestigious Ranji Trophy but they fell short by centimetres as their wait for a third Ranji title goes on. It was a well-fought game between Bengal and Saurashtra at the SCA stadium but the little wag from Saurashtra’s tail did the trick for the hosts.

Bengal coach Arun Lal feels that it’s not time to lament the failure as he pointed out that this impressive run of his side has bolstered their confidence and will come in handy in their future endeavours. Lal believes that the bonding which has come through in the course of the long tournament will be yet another positive perspective for the side.

“This should strengthen our resolve that we are not going to let it go next year. Since we have come this far, we now know that we are as good as any other side in the country, if not better,” Lal told Sportstar.

“Everybody should realise how good we are, what fabulous cricket we have played. They have made us proud. We don’t focus on results. We needed to win each other’s hearts and we have done that. Next year we will win the trophy as well.”

The Bengal coach conceded that it's their bowling which needs some work, especially when it comes to dealing with the tail. Lal urged his bowlers to work on their yorkers and variations which will aid them to go through the tailenders, Bengal’s biggest concern throughout this season.

“We could not get the tail out in any match, not just in the final. We have to work on that…. The bowling unit has to go a long way. It has superb potential. We need to work on yorkers and variations. Someone like Shahbaz Ahmed has to work on his bowling. Ishan Porel needs to improve his batting to increase depth. The players have to make a promise to the team that they will get better. Now you know what is required at the highest level, you need to work harder,” Lal signed off.