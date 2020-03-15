Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Jaydev Unadkat deserves another chance at national call-up, feels Karsan Ghavri

Saurashtra coach Karsan Ghavri firmly believes that Jaydev Unadkat deserves a second chance at being a part of Team India after the latter won the Ranji Trophy title this season. The left-arm pacer bagged 67 wickets across this Ranji Trophy and Gharvi believes that Unadkat should be kept in mind.

Ghavri, who quit his coaching role with Saurashtra on a winning note, is of the opinion that Unadkat be given another chance at a national call-up. Unadkat had a wonderful season, accumulating just one wicket less than the all-time record of Bihar's Ashutosh Aman, in 2018-19. The coach also held Unadkat’s bowling variations highly.

"I do feel Unadkat should get a national call-up again. He can bring the ball in and also take it away from the batsman. He (Unadkat) is very consistent and can keep bowling in the same area," Ghavri told TOI on Saturday.

While the 69-year-old former Mumbai player believes that Unadkat is eligible for the Indian Test setup, he also admitted that it will be tricky for him to fit right in. Meanwhile, Unadkat’s Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara also remarked that he’d be surprised if the left-armer is not selected in the Indian team.

"He has worked on his fitness and can bowl long spells now. He can operate with the new ball and also handle the old one. So you can use him in all situations. Yes it's true we have a great pace unit now. But I will say the national selectors can keep Unadkat in mind in case they want to rest somebody," he added.