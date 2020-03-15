Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Decisions based on this limited DRS system can spoil a game, claims Karsan Ghavri

Karsan Ghavri, who coached Saurashtra to their first-ever Ranji title, has claimed that the ongoing system of Ranji Trophy has been a useless one and it can spoil a team's chances big-time. The former Indian pacer has also added the long Ranji season doesn't allow his body to coach any further.

The BCCI introduced Limited DRS at the behest of many complaints about the degraded style in the umpiring standards in the country but the eventual product was anything but eye-catching. With only front foot Spin vision and slow-mo on offer, the DRS not only made itself a joke in front of all but gave a lot of food for thought as the captain and coaches conclave come calling post the IPL season. Former Indian pacer Karsan Ghavri, who saw it all from a close distance for being the coach of the Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra cricket team, stated that it is a useless one without its necessary components.

“It’s useless without all the necessary gadgets. Decisions based on this system can spoil a game and some team's chances,” Ghavri told TOI on Saturday.

For Ghavri, who hails from Rajkot yet played all his cricket for Mumbai, it is the fulfilment of a dream. That he continued the rich legacy of Mumbai cricketer helming the teams to titles is a story he loves to narrate but the difficulties of travelling during the gruelling season are too hot for the 69-year-old to handle.

“I’ll not coach any team now. The Ranji season is too long. It goes on for five-six months. There’s too much for travelling. I don’t have that much of time,” says the former India seamer, who played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for India in the 70s and early 80s.

“I coached Mumbai in 1993-94 (he was the manager of the Ravi Shastri-led Mumbai team which won the Ranji Trophy after a decade-long gap) and 2001-02. Of course, we had superstars in those teams. See, a Ranji team doesn’t require coaching. They know the basics and that’s why they’ve reached this stage. They just require someone to motivate them. You’ve to keep their confidence level high. It’s about man-management,” he added.