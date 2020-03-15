Lucky cricket is not a contact sport, admits Pat Cummins

The coronavirus has, so far, claimed over 5000 lives since its outbreak in December last year. Although many series have been called off, with the IPL being postponed from March 29 till April 15, cricketers have not been affected as much as say, footballers.

“We’re lucky in cricket that it’s not a contact sport, you can try and avoid getting too close to each other so no one really changed too much. We were pretty clear on making sure nothing really affected the integrity of how we actually played and not changing anything about how we normally go about the game,” Cummins was quoted as saying in cricket.au.com.