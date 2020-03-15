Lucky cricket is not a contact sport, admits Pat Cummins

Today at 7:31 PM
Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has said that he feels lucky that cricket is not an out-an-out contact sport amid the havoc that COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked in the world of sport. The three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand was called off after the first ODI in Sydney.
The coronavirus has, so far, claimed over 5000 lives since its outbreak in December last year. Although many series have been called off, with the IPL being postponed from March 29 till April 15, cricketers have not been affected as much as say, footballers.
“We’re lucky in cricket that it’s not a contact sport, you can try and avoid getting too close to each other so no one really changed too much. We were pretty clear on making sure nothing really affected the integrity of how we actually played and not changing anything about how we normally go about the game,” Cummins was quoted as saying in cricket.au.com.
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs in the opening ODI on Friday, however, the remainder of the series was called off as the New Zealand government tightened border restrictions. The three T20Is between the two teams in New Zealand were also postponed as the Black Caps returned home.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.