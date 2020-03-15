Fans need to be patient while I try to do whatever is best for the team, urges Tamim Iqbal

Newly appointed Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged some time from the supporters to set his foot in his newfound role before pushing himself to produce results. Tamim went on to add that he might relinquish the position if he doesn’t stand up to the expectations in the year or two to come.

Mashrafe Mortaza stepping down as Bangladesh skipper, during the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe, meant the end of a golden age for the Bangla Tigers who have risen to become a force to reckon in World cricket from just underdogs under his visionary leadership. The BCB has named veteran batter Tamim Iqbal to replace him at the helm and only time will say how the decision pays off.

It looks like Tamim understands that fact very well how difficult it might be to fill Mortaza’s shoes, who lead the side in 88 games and won 50 of them, as he urged the supporters to be patient as he tries to make the transition smooth. He assured that he will do his best to uphold the side’s steady development which started under Mortaza.

“You have to keep patient. Our fans also have to keep patient. I will try to do whatever it takes for the best interest of the team. I am taking over from someone -- it's tough to go to his level straight away. I know it very well. He led us for so many years. We achieved many things under him. It will be unfair if you expect me to go to his level," Tamim was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Tamim had led the side against Sri Lanka in the absence of an injured Mortaza and failed to achieve the desired result as Sri Lanka whitewashed them in the three-game ODI rubber. The Bangladesh opener shared that he might resort to harsh propositions like relinquishing captaincy if he fails to stand up to the expectations of the nation. Tamim conceded that the 2023 World Cup is a long shot especially so early in his days at the helm.

“If in six months, one year or one-and-a-half years I cannot do anything for the team I will not keep the captaincy. If the team does well, I do well, I will start thinking of 2023. At the moment my concentration is on doing a few things right,” he concluded.