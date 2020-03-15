Cricket West Indies suspends all tournaments in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

The CWI has suspended all the tournaments and matches in the region from March 16 in the midst of the COVID 19 outbreak around the World. The directive has affected Regional Under 15 Boys Championship, Regional Under 19 Girls Championship and the final two rounds of the West Indies Championship.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has retorted to proactive measures to contain the spread of the COVID 19 as it called off every tournament and game in the region from March 16 for a minimum of 30 days. The governing feels that such measures are necessary in the face of such an adverse threat and even small gatherings can trigger this evolving pandemic.

The CWI’s decision comes after its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) deemed it necessary to protect the well being of the players and stakeholders.

"The health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus," said Israel Dowlat CWI Chief Medical Officer in a statement.

The directive of the governing body has affected the Regional Under 15 Boys Championship, Regional Under 19 Girls Championship and Final two rounds of the West Indies Championship which were scheduled from March 26.

This decision is in sync with that taken by governing bodies across the globe. The CA has called off the final round of Sheffield Shield along with calling off the ODI series against New Zealand while BCCI have postponed the IPL while suspending all domestic games along with a postponing the ODI series against South Africa indefinitely.