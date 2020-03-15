Bangladesh awaiting confirmation from PCB for final leg of series

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury shared that they are waiting for a confirmation from the PCB before going ahead with the final leg of their Pakistan tour. There have been 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan with around 20 or more in Karachi where the entire second leg is scheduled.

Amid widespread COVID 19 outbreak around the globe, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is awaiting confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the third and final leg of their Pakistan tour. The final leg which takes off from April 1 features a one-off ODI and the second Test of the series.

Pakistan has reported 31 confirmed cases of COVID 19 so far with almost 20 or more from Karachi, the city which was to host the final leg of the tour. This will be a big concern for both the boards as the pandemic sweeps the World while BCB has informed it wouldn’t accommodate a last-minute change in the venue owing to security issues.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed that the board is awaiting a final decision from the PCB over the fate of the series as they are the hosts. Chowdhury is concerned over the unclear stand of the hosts and is expecting a quick and final decision from them.

“They are yet to receive any word from their Pakistani counterparts regarding the fate of the series. Pakistan is hosting the series so they will take the decision [regarding the upcoming tour of Pakistan] as it is their call. Let's wait for their decision," Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

“You are probably informed that least 9 to 10 cricketers returned back from their ongoing domestic tournament (PSL) and as a touring country we are waiting for their decision. The travel advisory have also given us different opinions and we are quite concerned about it. We are hopeful that PCB will announce their stand on the upcoming tour and announce their [final] decision soon," he concluded.