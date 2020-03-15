Accept that BCCI may not have been happy with my performance, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has accepted the BCCI’s decision to remove him from its commentary panel for India's international assignments. Manjrekar has been in hot waters with his commentary ever since the bits and pieces comment on Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup last year.

It all started going haywire for the former cricketer-turned-commentator when he criticized Jadeja’s inclusion in the playing XI during the World Cup in England. The comments did not go down well with the all-rounder, who went on to perform impeccably well in the matches that followed — and has since cemented his place in the ODI squad. Later Manjrekar had issued an apology to Jadeja after the all-rounder's valiant knock of 77 in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Media reports surfaced last week saying that Manjrekar had been left out of the BCCI commentary panel and was not in Dharamsala for the first ODI between India and South Africa on Thursday. The 54-year-old has since responded, via Twitter, that he accepts the decision.

"I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on Twitter, reported IndiaToday.

Meanwhile, Jadeja’s IPL franchise CSK took a dig at Manjrekar after the reports of his removal from the BCCI commentary panel.

"Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore," CSK had tweeted on Saturday.

Manjrekar had also been the subject of a lot of criticism after an on-air argument with co-commentator Harsha Bhogle over the visibility of the pink ball during India's 1st-ever day-night Test. Manjrekar apologised later, adding that 2019 was his 'worst year' as a commentator.