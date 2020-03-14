Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Full DRS will make things better, expresses Wriddhiman Saha

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha who played for the Bengal side in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra says DRS is to challenge umpires but if there is full DRS, it will help both sides. Saha looked relaxed after the final, which was his official match after three months.

Bengal lost the final but not without a fight. The golden highlight in the hair above his forehead, usually hidden by the helmet and cap, looked prominent. Saha who scored 64 off 184 balls was the second highest scorer for Bengal after Sudip Chatterjee who scored 81. Bengal struggled to even take a lead as they batted second. Although the match was drawn, Saurashtra won the final on the basis of first innings lead. Wriddhiman Saha said DRS is to challenge umpires but if there is full DRS, it will help both sides.

“We have earlier played ‘umpire call=final call’ which could have gone for or against. Now that there is DRS, we can gauge that the umpire may make a mistake. His ‘yes’ can be our ‘no’ and vice versa. When the umpire is saying ‘yes’, we are probably not believing it. DRS is to challenge umpires but if there is full DRS, it will be much better, it will help either side,” expressed Saha, reported Sportstar.

Wriddhiman Saha played his maiden Ranji Trophy final and when asked about how he summed up the Ranji final he said that it was a pleasure to play the Ranji final. He never thought he would play one. He further added when he didn’t play the Tests in New Zealand, he was practising with the red ball to be prepared for the final if Bengal qualified.

“Firstly, it was a pleasure to play the Ranji final. I never thought would play one. Manoj [Tiwary] has played. When I didn’t play the Tests in New Zealand, I was practising with the red ball to keep myself prepared for the final if Bengal qualified. I got a good team environment once I joined. The wicket wasn’t as expected for the final but you can’t give excuses. You have to deliver come what may. We lost the toss which was vital. We were a little behind in everything. Even with runs, partnership. The food was right in front but somebody snatched it,” said Saha.

Saha scored 64 off 184 that took 247 minutes with Sudip Chatterjee spending a considerable amount of time in the middle. Saha was of the opinion that wicket was not easy as there was no pace and bounce.

“The guys who scored here took time as the wicket was not easy. Everybody took time. There was no pace and bounce, so playing shots weren’t easy,” revealed Saha.