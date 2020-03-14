Reports | Sanjay Manjrekar axed from BCCI commentary panel

Former India international Sanjay Manjrekar has been removed from BCCI’s commentary panel after being indulged in a couple of controversies in the past year or so. Reports suggest that he might not even feature in the IPL and no clear reason for such adverse action is not known as of yet.

Renowned commentator and former India international Sanjay Manjrekar has been dropped from the commentary panel by the BCCI. The news surfaced amidst the chaos caused by the widespread COVID 19 as he was found absent during the washed-out series opener between India and South Africa in Dharamsala.

Manjrekar has been a well-known name on the circuit and has been the part of commentary panel of almost all the ICC events since his retirement which includes the last three World Cups. According to a TOI report, a BCCI source confirmed the news and added that Manjrekar might even be looked over for the upcoming season of the IPL which has been postponed to April 15.

“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our mind. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” said the source.

One can only wonder about the reasons why he has been axed and the only viable option that comes forth is the controversies he has sparked in recent times as in the “bits and pieces” remark on Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup and the ugly banter he had with Harsha Bhogle on air during the historical the pink-ball Test in Kolkata. But no concrete assumption can be made as the reason for such an adverse action remains unknown.