Reports | Lockie Ferguson quarantined for 24 hours after COVID-19 scare

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been placed under 24-hour isolation after he reported a sore throat after the first ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. As per the statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Ferguson is awaiting the results of the coronavirus test.

From Wuhan to the rest of China, from an outbreak in Europe to the US declaring emergency, from all major football leagues being suspended to the IPL being postponed, the coronavirus pandemic has taken most, if not all, victims. The latest — although only a scare as of now — is Ferguson, who had just returned from a shoulder injury.

“In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24hrs after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI. Once the Test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined,” NZC told the New Zealand Herald in a statement.

The ODI match between the two teams was played in front of empty stands as the spectators were barred from the SCG as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. The hosts went on to crush their neighbours by 71 runs on Friday, despite the Kiwis managing to restrict Australia to 258 for seven in their 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson, who was in quarantine ahead of the match, returned to the ground to rejoin his teammates after the results came back negative.