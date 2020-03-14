Reports | Curtailed IPL season on the cards for BCCI along with six other alternatives

The BCCI is considering a curtailed IPL season along with six other options of conducting the 13th season of the league while the option of shifting the venue to a foreign country couldn’t make it to the table. The 2020 IPL season has been postponed to April 15 in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak.

With the spread of COVID 19, cricket has come to a grinding stop around the World, as have some other professions, after hopes that boards might go ahead with closed-door matches. The most awaited season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the T20 World Cup lingering at the horizon, has been postponed to April 15 as nations go into virtual lockdown, as visa restrictions come into effect.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

While the chaos reigns, BCCI held a meeting with the stakeholders to decide upon the future of the cash-rich league in case the chips don’t fall in time. According to a TOI report, seven alternatives were discussed in the meeting with the option of a curtailed season being the front runner.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI, including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source said.

The source went on to confirm that the alternative of shifting the league abroad didn’t make it to the table at the meeting.