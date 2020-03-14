Remainder of AUS-NZ limited-overs series called-off amid COVID-19 scare

The remaining two ODIs of the ongoing Chappell–Hadlee series and the three T20Is to follow between Australia and New Zealand have been called off amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision was made after the government imposed a mandatory self-isolation for people entering New Zealand for 14 days.

‘Better safe, than sorry’ has become the going principle for many governing bodies — whether sporting or entire governments — in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. And the latest to impose tighter border restrictions, for the next two weeks at least, are the New Zealand government. The imposed restriction will come into effect at 10 PM Sydney time (11 AM, GMT) on Sunday. March 15, with Australia being one of the countries included in the list.

With arrangements being made for a majority of the Kiwis squad to fly back home on Saturday, the final two ODIs, which were to be played in Sydney and Hobart on March 15 and March 20 respectively, have been called off.

As per the report on ICC’s official website, the T20I leg, which was supposed to be hosted by New Zealand, has been postponed. Both cricketing boards are hopeful that the two series can be played at a more appropriate date later on.

"NZC believes both these series can be replayed in their entirety at a later and more appropriate date. NZC understands and supports the government’s position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount," New Zealand cricket stated.