Ranji Trophy | Kept pushing myself for that one ball of the season and it paid off, attests Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has shared how he kept himself going after going wicketless for over 35 overs in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal and finally sent the very important Anustup Majumdar packing. He has conceded that without the title the season full of records for him would have been worthless.

It was a glorious season for Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, studded with 67 scalps, and his side’s maiden Ranji Trophy title was the icing on the cake. But there was this moment in the summit clash against Bengal when the lanky tearaway saw the title slowly slipping through his fingers as he toiled away in the sun with no luck.

Coming into the game with 65 wickets to his name, Unadkat was rearing to scalp a wicket or two and get his side into the game but 35 wicketless overs into the game his patience was almost at the edge of the cliff. But the youngster held on and ran in with determination to make a difference and boom, he got the prized wicket of Anustup Majumdar.

It was a peach of a delivery which got inform Anustup packing, jagging in from outside off with a hint of reverse swing and there he was dead in front of the sticks. Finally, the skipper was delighted to get the big fish as his perseverance paid off.

"I got 65-odd wickets in 15 innings, more than four wickets per innings, and after that, everybody wanted me to strike when the team needed the most. But I was wicketless for 30 overs. Till Thursday evening, I kept thinking that it will be that one ball which can get the crucial breakthrough. I knew if I could get that one wicket, it would mean a lot more than those previous wickets," Unadkat told ESPN Cricinfo.

"Chetan Sakariya started well. That first over [on the fifth day] gave us the belief that it will not be easy. I was telling myself that if I could challenge myself and bowl the ball of the season, it will help the team immensely. I was telling that to myself before every single delivery. I said that to myself before getting Anustup out."

Unadkat conceded that haven’t had he lifted that trophy all the hype around his fabulous season wouldn’t have meant anything, it would just have been their third defeat in the final. The left-arm pacer went on to add that he wanted to prove that it’s not only the IPL that gets him pointing the limelight and that’s what drove him through this long, tiring yet successful season.

"The dream season could only have been special if you actually win the title," Unadkat says. "At the end, we had had three defeats in finals and it doesn't feel good. It is a long season where you have put your blood and sweat. This season, I have given everything mentally and physically. I wouldn't have enjoyed any sort of record if I hadn't won. I wanted to do it one more time for my team. I wanted to prove I'm not just someone whose numbers are looked at only when IPL auctions come up."