Paul Pogba belongs with Manchester United, affirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United fans have been waiting for Pogba to make a fast return, with the hopes to see their new marquee star Bruno Fernandez link up with the World Cup winner. The Portuguese has as many goal contributions in the 5 games he has played in the English top flight so far, consistently receiving praise for his dynamic performances.

However, Pogba has struggled this season as the Frenchman has already missed a large portion of the season through various injuries. Furthermore, the midfielder is expected to be at the focus of the tug of war between Juventus and Real Madrid who are eager to sign him in the summer with Pogba keen on leaving. But that is not what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes and the Norwegian even went on to admit as much.