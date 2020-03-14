Paul Pogba belongs with Manchester United, affirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Today at 12:32 PM
Manchester United have played the majority of the season without their star midfielder Paul Pogba, who is yet to recover from an ankle injury. The fate of this marriage between United and Pogba is now constantly being questioned, but Ole Solskjaer negates these rumours of a departure.
Manchester United fans have been waiting for Pogba to make a fast return, with the hopes to see their new marquee star Bruno Fernandez link up with the World Cup winner. The Portuguese has as many goal contributions in the 5 games he has played in the English top flight so far, consistently receiving praise for his dynamic performances.
However, Pogba has struggled this season as the Frenchman has already missed a large portion of the season through various injuries. Furthermore, the midfielder is expected to be at the focus of the tug of war between Juventus and Real Madrid who are eager to sign him in the summer with Pogba keen on leaving. But that is not what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes and the Norwegian even went on to admit as much.
The Red Devils boss was once again questioned about the Frenchman’s future, and in an interview, Solskjaer comfortably and confidently replied that there is little chance of the midfielder leaving. He also added that fans and other clubs should expect the former Juventus star to be at the club next season.
"Paul's our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.
