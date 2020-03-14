New Zealand Cricket to leave IPL participation decision with players

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday revealed that it has decided to leave the decision on whether to participate in the IPL, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, to its players. The global pandemic had forced the BCCI to postpone the start of the cash-rich T20 tournament from March 29 to April 15.

Among other things, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the international sporting calendar with most major events, if not all, being either cancelled or postponed. And that the IPL would not be spared was somewhat inevitable. The IPL’s suspension came on the back of two decisions — a directive from the Government of India to suspend all visas till April 15 and the Delhi government’s ban on all sporting events in the capital.

The first decision put the participation of foreign players in IPL 2020 in doubt. However, NZC has decided it is best to leave the decision to its six New Zealand players — Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, and Mitchell Santner — who are to play in the IPL.

"Our position basically hasn't changed. We're continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players' own decision," NZC told PTI in a statement.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected more than 1.4 lakh people worldwide. In India, more than 80 positive cases have been reported so far, including two deaths and seven recovering.