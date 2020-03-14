IPL 2020 | Safety is No.1 priority, admits Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that the board came to the decision of postponing this year’s IPL as safety is their first priority in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As things stand, IPL 2020 will kick-off on April 15, but the new schedule of matches remains unknown.

Alas, even the IPL could not resist the coronavirus pandemic any longer. Just like most other major sporting events around the world being suspended or altogether cancelled, the virus outbreak has brought the BCCI to make an urgent call. The inauguration of the 13th edition of the cash-rich T20 league will be postponed from March 29 to April 15, as of now. The decision came hours after the Delhi government suspended all sporting activity in the national capital due to the ever-growing crisis.

While most franchises are on board with the decision, according to Ganguly, the schedule for the tournament under the new window is yet to be decided by the board.

“Let’s stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games. We will see what happens. It is too early to answer. Nobody has a choice,” Ganguly told PTI.

The BCCI has also called off the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa — the first of which had been washed out at Dharamsala.

So far, India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far (seven recovering) with the global infected count standing at over 1,30,000. The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally, two of them being confirmed cases from India.