IPL 2020 | Hope coronavirus subsides & show can go on, tweets Shah Rukh Khan

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hopes that the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak around the World subsides so that IPL can go forward as planned after being postponed to April 15. Khan went on to assure that the stakeholders have decided to abide by government guidelines in their recent meeting.

Having postponed the 13th season of the IPL following the widespread outbreak of the COVID 19, BCCI looking into alternatives to avoid any inconvenience that might arise of the outbreak isn’t subdued. The governing body arranged a meeting of the stakeholders for the same reason and reports suggest that they have come up with seven alternatives.

Meanwhile, KKR co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan informed that the governing body will do its best to comply with government guidelines and public health is being given paramount importance in every decision being made. He even wished that the outbreak subsides and the cash-rich league goes as planned.

"Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..," Khan tweeted.

"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly.”

The IPL was expected to be held without any spectators to ensure compliance with the government directive of avoiding large gatherings in view of the deadly virus, which has caused more than 5,000 deaths globally, but then later on Friday, the board decided to pull the plug for almost three weeks.