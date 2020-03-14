IPL 2020 | Cancelling IPL for human life is worth it, admits Ness Wadia

Today at 11:54 AM
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has went on to say that cancelling the 13th edition of the cash-rich IPL for human life’s sake amid the COVID-19 outbreak is a sacrifice worth bearing. After a governing body meeting yesterday, the BCCI had decided to postpone the tournament till April 15.
The coronavirus pandemic has come to a stage where the still-standing sporting tournaments are taking a very risky stance. As BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remarked yesterday, the BCCI and the franchises had no choice but to take a call to push the IPL’s kick-off for two weeks. According to Wadia, the 2020 edition of the IPL should only take place if the situation improves.
“No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL which should not take place if the situation doesn’t improve in two-three weeks. There can be no compromise for even one human life. If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it. That is my personal opinion. It is better to be safe than sorry,” Wadia told PTI.
The IPL governing council is set to meet in Mumbai on Saturday to decide the next course of action — with the possibility of cancelling the event, conducting the IPL behind closed doors, and more double-headers all under consideration. Wadia, along with the rest of the franchise owners, will be meeting the IPL officials on Saturday before the governing council meets.
