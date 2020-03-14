IPL 2020 | Cancelling IPL for human life is worth it, admits Ness Wadia

The coronavirus pandemic has come to a stage where the still-standing sporting tournaments are taking a very risky stance. As BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remarked yesterday, the BCCI and the franchises had no choice but to take a call to push the IPL’s kick-off for two weeks. According to Wadia, the 2020 edition of the IPL should only take place if the situation improves.

“No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL which should not take place if the situation doesn’t improve in two-three weeks. There can be no compromise for even one human life. If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it. That is my personal opinion. It is better to be safe than sorry,” Wadia told PTI.